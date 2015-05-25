WATCH: Cape Girardeau Co. Park appears in Rihanna music video

These flags at Cape County Park North were displayed for Sept. 11, 2012. (Source: KFVS)

A recent music video by pop star Rihanna appears to have a shot of Cape Girardeau County Park North in it.

The video depicts several iconic and patriotic moments from American history while Rihanna sings in front of a large American flag.

Play the music video and keep your eyes peeled around the 38 second mark. A driving shot shows flags lining what look like the lane at Cape County Park North.



The song was written over the course of a year. It was inspired by the 1984 single "Born in the U.S.A." performed by Bruce Springsteen, according to Billboard.



"American Oxygen" is on Rihanna's upcoming eighth studio album.

Mobile users can click here to watch.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android