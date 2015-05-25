41 percent of travelers to return home on Memorial Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

41 percent of travelers to return home on Memorial Day

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(KFVS) - Just less than half of travelers will return home Monday as the Memorial Day weekend comes to a close.

However, many people are choosing to extend the holiday, as 38 percent plan to return on Tuesday, May 26 or later, according to a TripAdvisor survey.

According to the survey, the top Memorial Day activities include:
  1.  Attending a cookout or BBQ (52%)
  2. Participating in swimming or watersports (24%)
  3. Shopping (21%)
  4. Visiting a park or national park (16%)
  5. Going hiking (13%)
