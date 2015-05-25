41 percent of travelers to return home on Memorial Day

Attending a cookout or BBQ (52%) Participating in swimming or watersports (24%) Shopping (21%) Visiting a park or national park (16%) Going hiking (13%)

Just less than half of travelers will return home Monday as the Memorial Day weekend comes to a close.However, many people are choosing to extend the holiday, as 38 percent plan to return on Tuesday, May 26 or later, according to a TripAdvisor survey.According to the survey, the top Memorial Day activities include: