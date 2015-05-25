Widower of Parma shooting victim speaks - Nation honors fallen soldiers

A 21-year-old Parma man is charged with murder after the shooting death of a convenience store clerk in Parma. Kadee Brosseau talked with the husband of the woman who was killed. Hear from him on Heartland News at Five and Six.

More than 400 people are expected to attend an annual Memorial Day program at the Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery. Holly Brantley will have more from the event.

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Cape Girardeau Monday to raise awareness of the meaning of Memorial Day for a "Carry the Load" event.

More than 500 placards line the airport in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to honor veterans. Nick Chabarria explains how it got started on Heartland News at Six.

A group seeking to recall the mayor of Ferguson says it will present a petition to the city council at an upcoming meeting.

A green beetle blamed for destroying tens of millions of ash trees in 25 states is advancing in the St. Louis area.

The world's first field dedicated solely to blind "beep baseball" players has opened in Kentucky.

Swimming season is starting in Illinois and the state has been licensing public pools and beaches.

A waterpark in Collinsville, Illinois is being run with energy from nearly 700 solar panels starting this summer.

