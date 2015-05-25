Dozens participate in 'Carry The Load' on Memorial Day

Carry The Load asks Americans to simply do something in the month of May and over Memorial Day weekend to honor those who have sacrificed for Americans. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

Firefighters, soldiers and many more made their way west on Broadway and onto North Kingshighway to Cape County Memorial Park. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Cape Girardeau Monday to raise awareness of the meaning of Memorial Day.Starting on Broadway, firefighters, soldiers and many more made their way west on Broadway and onto North Kingshighway to Cape County Memorial Park.

Drivers showed their respect along the way by displaying their flashers and pulling over to the side of the road to stop while the group passed.

While at Memorial Park, a short ceremony was conducted involving the Boy Scouts and VFW. Their goal was to raise $5,000. However, they only raised $610.



Carry The Load is a non-profit organization that seeks to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day. It also seeks to better connect civilians with the sacrifices made by military and first responder personnel who risk their lives every day to protect our freedom.



Carry The Load asks Americans to simply do something in the month of May and over Memorial Day weekend to honor those who have sacrificed for Americans.

Participants are encouraged to form teams to walk in respect for the fallen and also to raise funds with friends, families and coworkers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.