Motorcyclist injured after crash in Kentucky

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Kentucky man was transported to the hospital on Sunday after crashing his motorcycle on KY 973 in Dunmor.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Nathan Robertson was driving his motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the roadway.

The motorcycle continued straight, exited the roadway and struck a rock wall.

Robertson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was taken to the Muhlenberg Community Hospital for treatment.

