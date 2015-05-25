May 26 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

May 26 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) - If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a couple of recording stars.

He's a country superstar who's nickname is "Bocephus". His hits include All My Rowdy Friends are Coming Over Tonight, A Country Boy Can Survive and Family Tradition. Hank Williams Jr. is 66 today.

She's a singer-songwriter who's a member of Fleetwood Mac. She sang lead on such classics as Dreams, Rhiannon and Landslide. Stevie Nicks is 67 today.

He's a rock star and an actor. He gained fame for his cover of The Guess Who's song American Woman. In the movies you've saw him in The Hunger Games. Lenny Kravitz is 51 today.

She's an actress who has starred in Fight Club and Terminator Salvation. Earlier this year she played the fairy godmother in Cinderella. Helena Bonham Carter is 49 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly