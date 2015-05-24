Summer Mindfulness Campe for Kids Planned

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University Carbondale's inaugural Mindfulness Camp for Kids earlier this spring was so popular that a new session is planned for this summer.

The camp helps children focus and improve their concentration skills and peer interactions. The camp, for children ages 6-12, meets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13-17 on the third floor of Morris Library in the rotunda room. The registration deadline is July 6.

Mindfulness is a scientifically verified technique that can help children think more clearly, focus better on schoolwork and school projects, reduce anxiety and social fears and improve overall awareness. SIU's Rehabilitation Institute is sponsoring this camp as a community outreach.

Participants will learn beginning yoga and a variety of breathing techniques as they explore the mind and the environment around them. They will also interact with their peers through engaging mindfulness activities.

Mark Dixon, professor and coordinator of SIU's Behavior Analysis and Therapy Program, will be one of the camp leaders. He is a nationally recognized expert in the field of acceptance and mindfulness and has led mindfulness activities for hundreds of children. He has also been featured in “Newsweek,” “Time,” “The New York Times,” on NPR and in various other television and print media.

Rachel Enoch, a teaching assistant and doctoral student in rehabilitation who enjoys yoga, creating art, music, camping and other outdoor adventures, will also help lead the camp. She has created and conducted mindfulness camps for children and teenagers the past three years. Also assisting will be Bridget Munoz, a master's student in behavior analysis and therapy who has worked with children and conducted mindfulness camps.

Children should bring a lunch and a small blanket, towel or yoga mat each day to camp.

The cost of the camp is $95. Register online at www.continuinged.siu.edu or by phone using a credit card by calling 618/536-7751. Or, access the registration form online and fax it along with credit card information to 618/453-5680.