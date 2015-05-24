Wanted Williamson County man captured in TN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wanted Williamson County man captured in TN

William Scott Skelton (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) William Scott Skelton (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
HARDIN COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

A manhunt for an Illinois man ended in Tennessee on Saturday morning.

According to WBBJ-TV, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a traffic stop turned into a multi-agency search for 32-year-old William Skelton.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick had been asking for the public's help finding the man who was considered armed and dangerous.

Highway Patrol officials say a trooper pulled over Skelton on Highway 114 in Hardin County, Tennessee.

Skelton took off into a wooded area.

K9s and a helicopter helped in the search, and Skelton was found Saturday morning.

Skelton faces drug charges and felony evading on foot.

WBBJ-TV contributed to this report.

