Annual Free Fishing Derby planned for Crab Orchard Lake

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Children 12 and under will get a chance to fish for free during the annual Kids Free Fishing Derby at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, June 13th.

The first 100 children to register will receive a free goodie bag and a t-shirt.

All participants and their families will get a free lunch.

After the derby, there will be prizes for the biggest and smallest fight caught as well as the most fish caught.

This event is located at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1½ miles west of John A. Logan College on the south side of Route. 13.

Registration will start at 8 a.m.

For more information you can visit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website at www.fws.gov.

