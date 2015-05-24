Advance man dies after wreck near Gordonville on Saturday night - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Advance man dies after wreck near Gordonville on Saturday night

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
GORDONVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Authorities say an Advance, Missouri man has died following a crash on Saturday.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 11:30 p.m. on Route K, one mile east of Gordonville in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

Troopers say a Dodge Ram driven by Albert J. Begley, 30, of Advance went off the road, became airborne and hit a creek embankment.

Begley, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

