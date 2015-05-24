Crime and firefighting academy for kids has limited space left - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
INA, IL (KFVS) - Rend Lake College has the perfect summer camp for kids who want to be police officers or firefighters.

Crime Fighters and Kids Fire Academy will host several local professionals in law enforcement and emergency services to give students a view into the job of their dream.

Crime Fighters camp serves as an introduction to the criminal justice field for students in the fifth through the eighth grade.

Led by Ron Meek, RLC Criminal Justice Associate Professor, campers will have hands-on experience learning about different careers in law enforcement.

Many professionals will speak with students on a range of topics and personal experiences they have had.

Some activities will include crime scene processing and fingerprinting.

Students will meet from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16, in the Advanced Technology Center, room 143, on the INA Campus for Crime Fighters Camp.

Camp costs $60 per student.

Kids Fire Academy is another fun introductory camp that provides students with knowledge in fire safety, CPR and First Aid, all while helping shape character and team-building skills. 

Campers will participate in hands-on training and become CPR certified, in addition to meeting local firefighters and getting an up-close look at the various equipment used in emergency situations.

3rd through the 8th grade campers will meet with Southern Illinois F.O.O.L.S. from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24, in the Coal Mine Training Center, room 107, on the INA campus.

Lunch and a T-shirt are included in the $55 camp cost.

Space is limited for both programs.

For more information or to register, contact RLC's Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714, or email morrise@rlc.edu.

All of RLC's Kids Summer Camps can be found online at www.rlc.edu/com-ed/kids-camps.com.

