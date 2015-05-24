Tornado WATCH - 2 in custody after shots fired

First Alert Weather Update:

A tornado WATCH has been issued for Iron and Reynolds Counties in Missouri. Bryan McCormick has the latest tonight on Heartland News.

What we are working on:

You will see some new rides and attractions at the 25th HerrinFesta Italiana. Loreto Cruz has more from Herrin.

Fort D Memorial Day weekend festivities are open through Monday. Mollie Lair explains.

First responders in West Frankfort, Illinois are mourning one of their own.

A Fredericktown, Missouri man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

According to Fish and Wildlife Captain Garry Clark, a father and son drowned on Lake Barkley in the Devil's Elbow area on Saturday afternoon in Trigg County, Kentucky.

A firefighter drowned during a high-water rescue just west of Claremont, OK as Oklahoma and north Texas deal with historic flooding.

Headlines/Trending:

Have a safe Memorial Day and thank you to all who have served our country!

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer