Thousands without power as storms roll through Heartland

(Source: cNews) (Source: cNews)
(KFVS) - More than 6,000 people were without power in the Heartland at one point Sunday night as storms rolled through the area.

Storm reports

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a report of an overturned tractor trailer.

Storm reports from the National Weather Service.

8:15 p.m. - power lines down and roof damage at Seven Fall Community near the intersection of Routes C and EE six miles northwest of Weingarten in Ste. Genevieve County.

8:09 p.m. - several trees and powers lines thrown around Farmington.

Power outages

Ameren Missouri reports these outages as of 11 p.m.

Cape Girardeau County - 528

Jefferson County - 24

Pemiscot County - 49

Scott County - 140

Ameren Illinois reports these outages as of 11 p.m.

Alexander County - 176

Franklin County - 954

Jackson County - 189

Jefferson County - 109

Perry County - 62

Pulaski County - 1

Union County - 8

Williamson - 80

