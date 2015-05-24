Thousands without power as storms roll through Heartland

More than 6,000 people were without power in the Heartland at one point Sunday night as storms rolled through the area.The Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a report of an overturned tractor trailer.Storm reports from the National Weather Service.8:15 p.m. - power lines down and roof damage at Seven Fall Community near the intersection of Routes C and EE six miles northwest of Weingarten in Ste. Genevieve County.8:09 p.m. - several trees and powers lines thrown around Farmington.Ameren Missouri reports these outages as of 11 p.m.Cape Girardeau County - 528Jefferson County - 24

Pemiscot County - 49



Scott County - 140



Ameren Illinois reports these outages as of 11 p.m.



Alexander County - 176

Franklin County - 954

Jackson County - 189

Jefferson County - 109

Perry County - 62

Pulaski County - 1

Union County - 8

Williamson - 80



Stay informed



-Text “storm” to 91212 to receive severe weather alerts. The viewer will receive a bounceback message asking for the name of the county. Frequency varies, up to 5 per day, per selection.

-Latest forecast information: http://www.kfvs12.com/weather



-First Alert Interactive Radar: http://bit.ly/1FxBvyC



-Information on how to download our weather and news apps: http://bit.ly/1ES77Om



Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.