Thousands without power as storms roll through Heartland

Pemiscot County - 49
Scott County - 140
Ameren Illinois reports these outages as of 11 p.m.
Alexander County - 176
Franklin County - 954
Jackson County - 189
Jefferson County - 109
Perry County - 62
Pulaski County - 1
Union County - 8
Williamson - 80
