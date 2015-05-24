First 4D interactive ride in North America open in Texas

USA Today called it the most anticipated attraction of the year, and now the interactive Justice League: Battle for Metropolis is open at Six Flags Over Texas.Guests will team up with the likes of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and other members of the Justice League to stop Lex Luther and the Joker from bringing Metropolis to it's knees.Riders will use interactive laser blasts to engage in a full-sensory battle featuring 4D fire effects, blasts and explosions."[It's] like no other ride we've ever built," Park President Steve Martindale said. "The technology is second to none and guests will be fully immersed in the action from start to finish."Justice League: Battle for Metropolis also features the world's first virtual loop on a "dark ride" and a 360-degree hairpin turn.A version of the ride will also open in Six Flags St. Louis later this Spring.

