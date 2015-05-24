Big Springs National Park to get big improvements

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

This year the National Park Service is planning to begin several major restoration and rehabilitation projects at Big Springs in Carter County, Missouri. Some projects have already started.Big Springs will start improvements on restoring cabins, trails and recreational areas.This year they will start rehabilitating trails in the area and planning for major overhauls to the utilities that run throughout the park.Landscaping projects will improve trails in the area and address the deteriorating conditions of the wooden and rocks stairs, retaining walls, and boat dock.After that, they plan to start upgrading the old cabins and other building throughout the park.The buildings will be upgraded to improve aging electrical and plumbing and stabilize foundations.These modern conveniences will be added while still maintaining the historic appeal through the use of fixtures consistent with the original time period.By 1937, Civilian Conservation Corps constructed Big Springs along with building roads, installing utilities and built buildings.These buildings were constructed from local materials featuring a rustic style of architecture that had been popular in the 1930's by National Park Services in other states.Ozark National Scenic Riverways says this will be a huge undertaking project that will take several years to complete.The National Park Service, partnered with the Big Spring Lodge concession operator, hopes to reinvigorate johnboat tours that would help connect visitors to the river.There will also be opportunities for a camp store, new interpretive exhibits, additional hiking and biking trails and visitor programs.