Police: IL woman missing now for 5 years

Mount Vernon Police say it's been five years now since an Illinois woman has been seen.

Authorities say Benedetta "Beth" Bentley had been staying in the Mt. Vernon, Illinois area.



She was dropped off at the Amtrak station in Centralia.



She has used her maiden name of Rogers, or Rogers Bentley.



Cell phone records and credit card records show no activity since May 23, 2010.



Bentley has been entered in the missing person's database.



Call authorities if you have any information.



Online: http://bit.ly/1FIYkkh

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.