2 taken into custody after gunshots fired, fight breaks out in Mt. Vernon

Police say two people faces charges after gunshots were fired in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Saturday.On Saturday, a Mt. Vernon police officer reported hearing gunshots. Other 911 calls reported shots being fired in the 600 block of Herbert.Police say as officers arrived at the scene more gun shots were fired.Tyrane Jackson was found at the scene in possession of a handgun and ordered to drop the weapon. Police say Jackson fled but was caught after a chase.As officers began trying to clear the crowd, estimated to be at least 150 people, and several fights broke out.Police say Alvin Gray, refused to follow officer's commands and began fighting with the officers.While fighting with the officers, police say Gray hit officers causing a minor injury to one officer. The officer did not require medical attention, according to police.After officers were able to secure the area, detectives and a crime scene technician responded to interview people and process evidence.Jackson was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing justice.Gray was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer and obstructing an officer.Both were taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center with bond to be set.