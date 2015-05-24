Scott City man injured in motorcycle crash in Bollinger County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ARAB, MO (KFVS) - A Scott City man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Bollinger County, Missouri on Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened on MO 51, just north of Arab, Missouri.

Troopers say the 42-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital after his motorcycle ran off the road and hit a ditch.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, received serious injuries.

