Scott City man injured in motorcycle crash in Bollinger County

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened on MO 51, just north of Arab (Source: KFVS).

A Scott City man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Bollinger County, Missouri on Sunday morning.According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened on MO 51, just north of Arab, Missouri.Troopers say the 42-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital after his motorcycle ran off the road and hit a ditch.The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, received serious injuries.