Fredericktown man killed in motorcycle collision

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) - A Fredericktown, Missouri man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Saturday.

It happened on County Road 209 just west of Route 00, 1 mile north of Fredericktown.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, and crossed the center of the road into the path of another vehicle.

The 49-year-old motorcyclist, George D. Jenkins, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died, according to troopers.

The 79-year-old driver of the SUV from Fredericktown received minor injuries.

Troopers were assisted by a MHP major crash team member and the Madison County sheriff's office.

