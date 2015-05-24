Names released after father, son drown in Lake Barkley

According to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Captain Garry Clark, a father and son drowned on Lake Barkley in the Devil's Elbow area on Saturday afternoon in Trigg County.

Clark says it happened sometime around 3:30 p.m.

Two males were pronounced deceased at the scene are: Michael A Bussell, 52 of Hopkinsville, Kentucky and NyDarion Bussell, 13, also of Hopkinsville.

The son appeared to be in danger of drowning in the water. The father went to save him and both ended up drowning.



Clark says there were two other boats that were also in the water in the area at the time.

Those boats weren't very close to the father and son when they were in the water.

Clark says one boater heard a splash at one point and then heard either the father or son yell for help.

The boaters paddled to the father and son but were too late as they were already deceased.



Clark says the father and son were not wearing life jackets.



The incident is being investigated by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

Assisting were the US Forest Service, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Trigg County Sheriff Office, Trigg County Rescue, Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Coroner's Office, Kentucky State Police, and US Corps of Engineers

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.