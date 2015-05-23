SEMO Baseball loses in Championship round of OVC Tourney

After advancing to the Championship round of the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament, SEMO was eliminated by champion Morehead State 16-3 Saturday in Jackson, Tennessee.The top seeded Redhawks defeated Belmont in the early game Saturday 9-4 but ran out of gas in the Title round against the 2nd seeded Eagles.Head coach Steve Bieser's SEMO ballclub finishes the year with a 36-23 overall record and another OVC regular season conference championship.