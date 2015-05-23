Gordon, Volquez lead KC over Cards in rain-shortened game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Alex Gordon hit a two-run homer, Edinson Volquez pitched six solid innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Saturday night in a game called in the sixth inning because of rain.

The Royals improved to 28-14, the best record in the majors.

The game was stopped as Kansas City came to bat in the sixth, and was called after a wait of 70 minutes.

