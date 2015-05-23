Funeral arrangements announced for West Frankfort officer killed in crash

First responders in West Frankfort, Illinois are mourning one of their own.

In a Facebook post, West Frankfort Fire Department confirmed Police Officer Jeffrey Reed, 53, died in a traffic crash on Friday while he was off-duty.

The crash happened at 12:13 a.m. on Friday, May 22. According to the St. Louis city medical examiner's office, Reed was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. on Friday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

A captain with the West Frankfort Police Department said Officer Reed was an 18-year-veteran of the force.

Funeral arrangements are being handled through the Parker-Reedy Funeral Home: http://bit.ly/1Lzu2B3