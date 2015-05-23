Husbands Rd. blocked in McCracken Co. while crews clean up crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Husbands Rd. blocked in McCracken Co. while crews clean up crash

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
Connect
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Husbands Road will be blocked for several hours between Krebs Station Road and Geibe Road due to an overturned semi-tractor trailer.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, there were no injuries, However, it will take some time to clean up the area.

Stay with Heartland news for updates.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly