Ceremony at Mound City National Cemetery held Saturday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ceremony at Mound City National Cemetery held Saturday

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Loreto Cruz, KFVS) (Source: Loreto Cruz, KFVS)
MOUND CITY, IL (KFVS) - Around 200 people gathered in Mound City National Cemetery on Saturday in honor of Memorial Day weekend.

The elaborate service has gone on for more than a quarter of a century.

And this year is also a milestone; it marks 50 years since the start of the Vietnam War.

In addition to several symbolic displays, every Vietnam veteran in attendance received a small medallion for their service.

U.S. Congressman and Marine Corps Veteran Mike Bost also said a few words.

There are more than 8,000 soldiers buried in the National Cemetery, including nearly 2,700 unknown soldiers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly