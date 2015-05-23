Ceremony at Mound City National Cemetery held Saturday

Around 200 people gathered in Mound City National Cemetery on Saturday in honor of Memorial Day weekend.The elaborate service has gone on for more than a quarter of a century.And this year is also a milestone; it marks 50 years since the start of the Vietnam War.In addition to several symbolic displays, every Vietnam veteran in attendance received a small medallion for their service.U.S. Congressman and Marine Corps Veteran Mike Bost also said a few words.There are more than 8,000 soldiers buried in the National Cemetery, including nearly 2,700 unknown soldiers.