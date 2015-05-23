New Hamburg man facing assault charge

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a New Hamburg, Missouri man is facing an assault charge.Corey T. Crump, 22, faces a domestic assault second degree.He's accused of throwing the victim against mirror and glass door, the victim told the sheriff's office.According to the sheriff' office, the victim had to be treated immediately due to a medical condition. The victim had several cuts.Crump was taken to the Scott County Jail, and has bonded out.Bond was set by the court at $1,500 cash-only and is to have no contact with the victim.