Cape Girardeau Municipal Band to perform on Memorial Day

Cape Girardeau Municipal Band to perform on Memorial Day

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will be performing on Wednesday's at the Capaha Park Band Shell starting June 3.

However, a special Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Osage Centre on Monday, May 25 at 10:30 a.m.

This is the 115th season featuring a variety of musical styles with Band Director Ronald Nall in his 23rd consecutive year as conductor. 

You are asked to bring your friends, lawn chairs or blankets. 

