New Madrid community comes together for scholarship tournament

Hundreds gathered in New Madrid, Missouri on Saturday to raise money for the Tabias Minner Scholarship Fund.The tournament was also in honor of Tabias Minner. Minner was a junior at New Madrid County Central when he lost his life in a car crash.Nine teams competed in a four-on-four basketball tournament for bragging rights and a trophy at O'Bannon Park.Refreshments and food was on hand and donations were welcome as they raised over $800 dollars for a scholarship.This scholarship will be chosen for one student of the New Madrid County Schools for college.People at the event told Heartland News that this is an event to let others know that with all the bad in the news lately, this was one way that helps promote community togetherness.