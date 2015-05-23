Man killed in shootout with authorities - Fallen soldiers remembered

First Alert Weather Update:

Tonight - partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain toward dawn. Bryan McCormick has your Sunday forecast tonight on Heartland News.

Several ceremonies were held this Memorial Day weekend.

Police say James Barton Horn, who's accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend and her 17-year-old son, was shot and killed Saturday.

The Department of Natural Resources is lifting the mandatory boil water order for the Cape-­Perry Public Water Supply District (PWSD) #1.

A two-city crackdown landed more than a dozen men in jail, including a pastor and Army lieutenant, on prostitution-related charges. A Paducah resident also faces charges.

Illinois State Police investigated a crash on Friday afternoon that sent several people to the hospital.

