Fort D celebration in Cape Girardeau honors fallen soldiers

Hundreds took a step back in time on Saturday to visit Historic Fort D in Cape Girardeau.



Re-enactments and other fun events were held on the banks of the Mississippi River on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.



The Fort D celebration is a tribute to fallen soldiers.



This was first observed after the end of the Civil War honoring the memory of U.S. Soldiers who have died in military service.



Fort D was one of four forts built to protect Cape Girardeau during the Civil War and is the only one remaining.



Re-enactors on Saturday created camp-life as what it looked like during the Civil War.



The fort was built in the 1930s.



The earthen walls were made at the site by civilians and soldiers and are still surviving from the Civil War.



Fort D festivities are open through Monday.



