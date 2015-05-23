Veterans honored at 140th Infantry Regiment ceremony in Cape Girardeau

On Saturday, those who served in the 140th Infantry Regiment were remembered in a ceremony in Cape Girardeau.

This is also the anniversary of the 10-year-dedication when the monument was placed at Cape County Park North.Veterans on hand remembered and honored those that fought in past wars.The event recognized distinguished guests, presented background information and those attending had a moment of silence for fallen service members.The regiment served in World War I and saw combat at Alsace Lorraine and Meuse Argonne in France. During World War II. the unit became a part of the 35th Infantry Division.After assigned coastal duties during WWII only on the West coast, they were deactivated from Federal status where they again became the 140th Infantry Regiment, Missouri Army National Guard and assumed the role as a premier National Guard within the state.The regiment can trace its heritage back to the 6th Missouri Infantry that fought in the Civil War on the side of the South, Missouri being a border state.The regiment later saw service in the Spanish-American War and was officially placed on the active duty role of the U.S. Army in August of 1917.Initially, the regiment was comprised of southeast Missouri men from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston, Charleston and other communities.The 140th Infantry Regiment was deactivated in 1963 and it became a part of southeast Missouri history.