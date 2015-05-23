I-64 crash sends several to hospital, 2 children airlifted - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police investigated a crash on Friday afternoon that sent several people to the hospital.

According to state police it happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. on I-64 at mile marker 72.

ISP Dist. 13 in Du Quoin says eastbound traffic was slowed due to a construction zone.

The driver of a Honda CRV crashed into the back of a Chevy Trailblazer. The driver told police she didn't see the Trailblazer until it was too late to avoid the crash.

A Chevy Silverado was also involved.

Seven people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Two children were then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

State police were on the scene investigating for a number of hours.

No one was wearing a seatbelt, according to ISP.

Charges include, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

