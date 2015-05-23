I-64 crash sends several to hospital, 2 children airlifted

Illinois State Police investigated a crash on Friday afternoon that sent several people to the hospital.According to state police it happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. on I-64 at mile marker 72.ISP Dist. 13 in Du Quoin says eastbound traffic was slowed due to a construction zone.The driver of a Honda CRV crashed into the back of a Chevy Trailblazer. The driver told police she didn't see the Trailblazer until it was too late to avoid the crash.A Chevy Silverado was also involved.Seven people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.Two children were then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.State police were on the scene investigating for a number of hours.No one was wearing a seatbelt, according to ISP.Charges include, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failure to wear a seatbelt.