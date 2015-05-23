Memorial Day is unofficial start to summer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Memorial Day is unofficial start to summer

(KFVS) - Summer officially begins June 21, but Memorial Day could be called the unofficial start to summer.

TripAdvisor asked more than 1,600 people about their Memorial Day plans.

The top Memorial Day activities include:

· Attending a cookout or BBQ (52%)

· Participating in swimming or watersports (24%)

· Shopping (21%)

· Visiting a park or national park (16%)

· Going hiking (13%)

As the majority of respondents plan to attend a cookout, the top Memorial Day food indulgences include:

· BBQ including ribs, brisket, chicken or pulled pork

· Hamburgers

· Seasonal produce including tomatoes, peaches, strawberries or watermelon

· Hotdogs

· Lobster

Along with the food, the favorite Memorial Day beverages are:

· Beer

· Lemonade

· Margarita

TripAdvisor says 41% of those surveyed are traveling for the holiday.

