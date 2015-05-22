Some states eliminate parallel parking from driver's test

The dreaded part of the driver's test is starting to fall by the wayside one state at a time.

Maryland recently became the 15th state to get rid of the requirement.

We've all been there, desperately trying to a fit into a parking space snuggly sandwiched between two cars.

But just how important is it to master the art of a perfect parallel park?

Laura Woldtvedt tested her parallel parking skills on Main Street in Cape Girardeau and said they weren't quite up to par.

"I would've flunked today, cause you couldn't hit the curb," said Laura Woldtvedt

Still, she successfully maneuvered into the spot.

While it may be a hassle and sometimes stressful, she says it's something every driver should know.

"Because if you can't parallel park you probably have a lot of other things you can't do," said Woldtvedt.

One reason some states are doing away with the parallel parking requirement is because technology allows cars to just do it for you.

Other states say it's to prevent repeated testing of the same skill.

The state of Maryland notes that students will still be tested on a two-point turn.

For Debbie Williams, she avoids parallel parking at all costs.

"I will drive around the block or park and walk before I parallel park," Debbie Williams said.

Williams, whose father was a driving instructor, said it's something she thinks young drivers should know.

"I think you should," William said. "Whether you like it or don't I think it's something that you should know. It's a skill you should learn to do."

Illinois is the only state so far in the Heartland to eliminate parallel parking from the test.

