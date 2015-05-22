Tips to a safe and fun grilling season

You might say Memorial Day is the unofficial start to a lot of things, like grilling season.

However, with more people flipping steaks and hamburgers, there is a greater chance for house fires.

In fact, the National Fire Protection Association reports fire departments responded to an average of 8,800 home fires involving grills, hibachis or barbecues per year during 2007-2011.

Here are some ways to stay safe when you're taking part if this favorite summertime activity.

Keep your grill out of the garage or tent. Experts say it should be at least 10 feet away from your house or trees.

If you have a gas grill, check those tubes leading to the burner regularly to avoid blockages.

Remove any grease or fat buildup from the trays below the grill so they don't catch on fire.

Strike your match or lighter before turning on the gas.

Keep children and pets away from the grill area: declare a three-foot "safe zone" around the grill.

It's also a good idea to keep lose fitting clothing away from an open flame.

The NFPA reports in 2012, nearly 17,000 patients went to the emergency room because of injuries involving grills. Almost half of the injuries were from thermal burns.

