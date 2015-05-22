Consent judgement filed in Jackson animal shelter case

Attorney General Chris Koster is asking the court to have the remaining animals removed from the Safe Harbor Animal Shelter in Jackson, citing a substantial ongoing risk to their health and welfare.

Four days after Missouri's attorney general makes a move to take animals out of Jackson's Safe Harbor Animal Shelter, he withdraws the motion.

The president of Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in Jackson says she anticipates the shelter will resume normal operations after meeting certain requirements.

An investigation at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary raises questions. Supporters call it an attack, while those who agree with the state's involvement say it's about time.

The director of the Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in Jackson has been charged with animal abuse.

In an agreement signed in court on Friday, May 22, the Missouri Attorney General, Department of Agriculture and former director of the Jackson, Missouri animal shelter came to an agreement.

They agreed, among other things, to let future operations at the Safe Harbor Animal Shelter continue, so long as Alice Wybert serves a limited role.

Wybert is the property owner and former director of the animal shelter.

In the consent judgement, Alice Wybert must withdraw from any and all activities on behalf of Safe Harbor except for the following:

Soliciting donations of food

Soliciting donations for other animal support products or materials

Delivery of such donations to the Safe Harbor facilities

It recognized that Wybert owns property where the shelter's facility is located, and that her rights as the property owner won't be affected by the agreement.

Wybert and the shelter have been under fire from state officials after reports of alleged animal neglect.

