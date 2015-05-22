Consent judgement filed in Jackson animal shelter case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Consent judgement filed in Jackson animal shelter case

Written by Heartland News
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

In an agreement signed in court on Friday, May 22, the Missouri Attorney General, Department of Agriculture and former director of the Jackson, Missouri animal shelter came to an agreement.

They agreed, among other things, to let future operations at the Safe Harbor Animal Shelter continue, so long as Alice Wybert serves a limited role.

Wybert is the property owner and former director of the animal shelter.

In the consent judgement, Alice Wybert must withdraw from any and all activities on behalf of Safe Harbor except for the following:

  • Soliciting donations of food
  • Soliciting donations for other animal support products or materials
  • Delivery of such donations to the Safe Harbor facilities

It recognized that Wybert owns property where the shelter's facility is located, and that her rights as the property owner won't be affected by the agreement.

Wybert and the shelter have been under fire from state officials after reports of alleged animal neglect.

