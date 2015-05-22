Rural roads in Missouri rank among worst in nation

It's a ranking Missouri is not proud of. According to new a TRIP research report, our rural roads rank 15th on the list of the worst in the nation.In the Heartland we discovered it varies by county. Some counties have found efficient to use limited funds, others struggle to keep up with repairs. The report focused on the state of country roads and bridges. Missouri ranks 10th for bridges. For rural roads, Missouri ranks 15th.

Across the state, nearly a quarter of Missouri's rural roads need help.

In Scott County, leaders found efficient ways to make improvements and people took notice.

"They are pretty well paved," said Patrick Friga. "They are a lot better than they used to be."

"We do things a little bit at a time and make sure we are proactive so we don't let things get behind," said Commissioner, Dennis Ziegenhorn. "We use our money as efficiently as we can and we bought the machinery that would fit our needs. The black top machine has helped us save thousands of dollars."



