Radio Shack settlement raises questions on consumer privacy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Radio Shack settlement raises questions on consumer privacy

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS 12) (Source: KFVS 12)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Radio Shack stores in Missouri will not sell your credit card information or phone number to others.

The company wanted to do so after filing bankruptcy.

But the state of Missouri stepped in.

Now, Radio Shack can only sell certain customers' email and physical addresses.

We wanted to know what companies do with your information and what might be collected without you knowing.

Experts say it all comes down to advertising and how companies can use your information to make you want to buy more things.

When you go to the checkout line, some companies keep track of your purchases so they can offer you deals based on what you like.

Or, when you sign up for a frequent customer card, your address, phone number, even a credit card number is stored away.

Privacy expert Robin Cole with The Rite Group says it's all about the privacy policy you agree to.

"That privacy policy governs their right to use your information. You grant it in exchange for use of the Facebook service, just an example," Cole said.

Cole says the average person can come across as many as 1,400 privacy policies a year.

That can be on everything from social media, to cell phones, to bank accounts.

So what can you do to protect yourself?

Cole says unfortunately not much.

But he says sometimes it just help to be aware your information may not be as private as you think.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly