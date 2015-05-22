All but 1 beach open at Lake Wappapello, locals expecting busy weekend

Many of us will be spending the holiday weekend outside, perhaps doing things like camping, swimming, fishing.

Park Rangers say people who visit Lake Wappapello can do all of those things despite high water that had some of the beaches closed this week.

"Usually Memorial Day is definitely our start to the busy season,” Owner of Carolina's Ice Cream Shop & Café Shannon Seward said.

For local businesses like Carolina's, Seward said this weekend is the kick-off to summer.

“We kind of rely on a lot of tourists to come in and give us a try and hopefully come back as a regular customer,” Seward said.

She'll likely have her wish. Park rangers say all the sites at the Corps of Engineer campgrounds are booked and there are only a few left at the state park for Memorial Day weekend.

“We've been here a few times. We enjoy the peace and quiet and being out in the country,” Grant Leonard said.

Families like the Leonards are settling in for the weekend of swimming, fishing, and just having fun with the family.

“Riding my bike,” Brooke Leonard said.

As for the swimming, that's a “go.” At Redman Creek Beach, officials say the water is going down, soon to be safe for swimmers.

“It's just got to go down a little bit. Tomorrow morning it'll be off of that and we will open it first thing tomorrow morning,” Park Ranger John Daves said.

Daves said while People's Creek Beach will stay closed because of the high-water, Rockwood will be open. He said as for whether or not they'll open the boat ramp at People's Creek, they'll be watching the water.

“Right not the boat ramp is closed too. We hope to get the boat ramp open tomorrow to give us a little bit of extra capacity for the boat traffic tomorrow,” Daves said.

Whether it's by boat or bank, fisherman are also getting a head start on their holiday.

“[My buddy and I] are going to do a little bit of crappie fishing, bass fishing,” Dakota Kovach said. “We are going to have a good fish fry and have a good time, bonfire, and hang out with family.”

So from all kinds of fun, food, and, of course, family, folks here at Lake Wappapello are looking toward to a great weekend.

“Our hopes are that we get people out here and help them have a good, safe weekend and have some pretty days here on Saturday and Sunday,” Daves said.

