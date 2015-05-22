Despite holiday, some road construction to continue - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Despite holiday, some road construction to continue

(KFVS) - While most road work in suspended, there will still be some lane closures.

To plan your route if you're traveling through the Heartland this weekend, check out the websites below. In Missouri alone, Missouri Department of Transportation engineers say you can roads down to one lane on Interstate 55, 70, 44 and others. 

"These are either pavement repair or bridge repair type work where the lane closures had to be set up," explained Matt Seiler. "Those will also carry on through the Summer in some spots."  

Triple A estimates 37 million Americans will travel this weekend. 

MoDOT travel information: Click here for the road map

Kentucky transportation road work

Illinois travel information

Gas prices in the Heartland

Some Heartland road projects

The National Transportation Research Group has rated rural pavements around the country. You can click here to read their findings.

