Free way to get rid of household chemicals

Airplanes aren't the only thing cleared for landing at the Southern Illinois Airport. Now, anyone can take unwanted household chemicals and get rid of them at the airport, too.

A free event will be held by the Jackson County Health Department at the airport in Murphysboro on Saturday, May 30. Waste can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., rain or shine. It's open to anyone from Jackson or Perry Counties.

Things that will be accepted include: paint, paint thinner, aerosols, household cleaners, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, motor oil, antifreeze, old gasoline, rechargeable batteries, solvents, polishes, pool chemicals and lawn chemicals.

Things NOT accepted include: explosives, ammunition, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, propane tanks, farm machinery oil, electronics, alkaline or lead batteries, appliances, tires, radioactive material and medical waste.

For more information, contact the Jackson County Health Department at (618) 684-3143, extension 128 or visit www.RecycleJacksonCounty.org.

