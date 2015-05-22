Last class for Charleston, MO 6th Grade Center, building to be repurposed

A.D. Simpson (1876 - 1949) was a teacher and superintendent at Charleston Schools. The building named after him will continue to be used by the Charleston R-1 School District. (Source: B.J. Babb)

The last class of 6th grade students to attend A.D. Simpson School, standing in front of the iconic school building. (Source: B.J. Babb)

On May 22, sixth grade students gathered to honor the A.D. Simpson 6th Grade Center building, which will be repurposed in the 2015-2016 school year.

In a landmark decision for the Charleston R-1 School District, next year's incoming 6th grade students will join 7th and 8th graders at Charleston Middle School. The A.D. Simpson School building will be used for other district purposes beginning in August 2015.

A.D. Simpson School's doors opened in 1952 as a 7th and 8th grade Junior High, spent some time as an office building, and became exclusively 6th grade after the building of Warren E. Hearnes Elementary in 1969.

The school was named after Professor A.D. Simpson, former teacher and superintendent of Charleston Schools from 1927 to 1947.

