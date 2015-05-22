End-of-year auction rewards students for reading

The silent A.R. Auction gave CMS students a chance to out-bid each other. (Source: B.J. Babb)

Students hold their bid numbers up at the live A.R. Auction. (Source: B.J. Babb)

On May 20, students at Charleston Middle School attended a special end-of-the-year auction.

The "A.R. Auction" rewarded students for earning A.R. (Accelerated Reader) points by reading books and taking tests. Each students' cumulative points for the year were used to bid in the auction.

Items up for bid in the live auction included bicycles, desktop computers, autographed trading cards, arcade games and grab bags. Following the live auction, a silent auction allowed students to bid on hundreds of items, including backpacks, food items, tee shirts, games and CMS teacher Mrs. Susan Collier's famous cupcakes.

Mrs. Shelley Helmes (sixth grade teacher) was the auctioneer for the event, while other faculty members worked the auction floor.

During the event, CMS librarian Ms. Michelle Anthuis recognized the top five A.R. point-earners for the entire school (pictured). These students received an Amazon books shopping spree worth up to $75. CMS 7th grade student Cassidy Shands earned 1st place with 542.1 points.

Anthuis said the A.R. Auction is a great motivator for every student to read more. The school would like to thank faculty and community members for donating new and used items for the auction, as well as Helmes, Anthuis, and others who worked hard to organize and operate the event.

