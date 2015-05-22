Hearnes Elementary holds talent show

Participants from the 3rd-5th grade Hearnes' Got Talent show. (Source: B.J. Babb)

Participants from the K-2nd grade Hearnes' Got Talent show. (Source: B.J. Babb)

Students at Hearnes Elementary in Charleston, Missouri participated in the "Hearnes' Got Talent" show on May 21.

Kindergarten, first and second grades performed before lunch, while older students (grades 3-5) performed after lunch. Participation was voluntary and open to all Hearnes students.

A variety of acts performed at the event. Acts included singers, hip hop and ballet dancers, acapella gospel-singing twins, a showing of drawn artwork, and several Michael Jackson impressions.

At the end of the show, faculty and staff took the stage to perform the electric slide dance, followed by an invitation for all to freestyle dance. The event was followed by an Honor Roll and Citizenship awards ceremony.

"Hearnes' Got Talent" was produced by the Hearnes Elementary Climate Committee.

