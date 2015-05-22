Hearnes Elementary's PTO holds Play Day

Sidewalk chalk is always a hit at PTO Play Day. (Source: B.J. Babb)

Students enjoying ice cream donated by Unilever and Country Mart. (Source: B.J. Babb)

On Wednesday, May 20, Hearnes Elementary's Parent Teacher Organization held its annual PTO Play Day.

Students spent the day doing fun activities including relay races, a basketball tournament, a bubbles and sidewalk chalk station, and soccer bowling.

The event was organized and operated by a team of PTO members.

The school would like to thank Artasha Pittman, Wonda Fennell, Glenda Medlock, Lillie Smith, Larneice Moore, OPAA! Food Service, Lisa Norton, Leejena Tabor, Pamela Cast, Austin Henson, Terry Humphrey, Nathan Humphrey, Brittany Faire, Tammie Davenport, April Schneider, Jackie Crammer, Crystal Clifton, Laura Hailey, Missy Reynolds, Alisha Brown, and Tracy Johnson.

The school would also like to thank Unilever and Country Mart (Troy Hart) for donating ice cream, Charleston Middle School principals Chris Stanfield and Sarah Spain for loaning supplies and student helpers, and the faculty and staff at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.