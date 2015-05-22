Carbondale, IL man convicted of home invasion

A Carbondale, Illinois man was convicted of home invasion after a jury trial.

Christian McLendon, 23, was convicted of home invasion after a jury trial on May 18.

According to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State's Attorney, on January 25 the Carbondale Police Department responded to a home invasion. When officers arrived, they say they found two people standing outside of the home.

Officers say the two said they lived in the apartment and that McLendon had allegedly kicked in their front door while holding a knife and a gun.

The two people told officers that McLendon has been at the apartment previously with his girlfriend, and he was told to leave. They alleged that McLendon refused to leave and had to be forced out of the apartment along with his girlfriend.

They say they shut the door behind him and went back into their bedroom.

About 10 minutes later, they say they heard a loud noise and allegedly saw McLendon coming through the front door with a long knife, which they also described as a sword, and a handgun.

McLendon allegedly pushed open the bedroom door and began threatening to kill them. He then allegedly lunged at them with the knife, and also pointed the gun at them.

They say McLendon then allegedly retreated back into the main part of the home and eventually left without causing any physical harm to them.

McLendon allegedly left the front door damaged and also made a hole in the wall of one of the apartment doors.

Officers say a short time later, McLendon was found at his apartment on E. Grand Avenue.

They say a large knife was found in the apartment, but not a gun.

McLendon was questioned and officers say he admitted to kicking in the front door and having a knife. They say he denied having a gun and threatening the two people in the apartment.

Officers say he claimed that he only wanted to get his cell phone from the apartment.

On May 15, McLendon told the court that he did not wish to be present for his jury trial. It was held the following Monday without him.

According to State's Attorney Carr, McLendon is eligible to receive six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is not eligible to receive probation.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State's Attorney Patrick Brewster was responsible for the prosecution of the case.

