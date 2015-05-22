Mound City National Cemetery to honor soldiers on Memorial Day

You cannot help but sense the bravery and devotion of the 8000 plus soldiers buried within the 14 fenced acres of the Mound City National Cemetery.

Row after row of precisely set headstones line the neatly manicured landscape as if those resting beneath were still standing at attention.

Military burials began in 1862, in what was known as The Soldiers Cemetery.

The site was designated as a national cemetery in 1864. Of the more then 8000 soldiers buried at the cemetery, more than half, including more the 2700 unknowns, served during the Civil War.

Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemetery will be observed on Saturday, May 23 beginning at 10 a.m.

Information regarding Memorial Day ceremonies or the cemetery can be found at: www.moundcitynationalcemerary.org or (618)748-9041.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.