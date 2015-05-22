2 involved in West Frankfort, IL motorcycle crash

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash on Friday, May 22.

Deputies say Jeffrey Reed, 53, of West Frankfort, was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson when he crashed at the intersection of East Main Street (IL Rt. 149) and Sunnyslope Street in West Frankfort. Nichole Krantz, 31, also of West Frankort, was a passenger.

According to the sheriff's office, the motorcycle had been eastbound at the location and failed to negotiate a curve, hit the curb across the westbound lane, lost control and crashed.

Both Reed and Krantz were thrown from the motorcycle and had major injuries. They were taken to a Herrin hospital by ambulance and later flown to St. Louis area hospitals. Reed later died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the sheriff's office reconstruction team.

Deputies say neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. They say Reed is a West Frankfort police officer and was off duty at the time of the crash.

