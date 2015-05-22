Construction projects suspended for Memorial Day weekend travel

Most of the major roadway construction projects in Kentucky are being put on hold to ease holiday travel this weekend.

Drivers are still cautioned, however, to be alert for lane closures in many locations.

Drivers traveling through Jefferson County won't see any new interstate or ramp closures this weekend, nor will there be overnight closures scheduled.

Long-term restrictions and closures will remain in place, with signed detours to help drivers get to their destinations.

Drivers are still reminded to slow down in those construction zones.

The project, which is the largest single transportation project in Kentucky history, includes building a new Interstate 65 bridge between Louisville and Jeffersonville, Indiana, and reconstructing the Kentucky Interchange, where I-65, I-64, and I-71 merge in downtown Louisville.

While activity over the weekend is limited, new ramps associated with the project have opened, along with traffic shifts.

Project sites where construction is suspended for the holiday include the new interchange for Interstate 69/Pennyrile Parkway/Western Kentucky Parkway in Hopkins County where lanes will be closed, as well as restrictions at the Pennyrile Parkway/KY56 Exit 63 interchange at Sebree in Webster County.

More information on road closures taking place in Kentucky can be found on 511.ky.gov or by dialing 511.

