19-year-old accused of robbery, police looking for 2 more

Murray police investigators along with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office have taken into custody a 19-year-old on robbery and other charges.

Patience Ahart, 19, of Murray, Kentucky faces charges of robbery 1st degree and unlawful imprisonment 2nd degree in connection with a robbery in an apartment on Diuguid Drive.

Ahart was taken to the Calloway County Jail.

Authorities say they are looking for Veronica Teague and Vera Howard of Paris, Tennessee on similar charges in connection with this investigation.

On May 21 at approximately 11 p.m. officers responded to an apartment on Diuguid Drive for a robbery report.Authorities say the suspects entered the home and took money and other personal items.Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Murray Police Department at (270) 753-1621.